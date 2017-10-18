A Conservative MP has come under fire after it was confirmed that he will miss a debate on Universal Credit to officiate at a Champions League football match.

On Wednesday evening (18 October), Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, will be at the Nou Camp instead of the House of Commons after he was listed as the assistant referee for the game between Barcelona and Greek outfit Olympiacos.

The debate in parliament will be focused on the benefits involved in the controversial Universal Credit scheme, which has been beset by a number of delays.

But speaking to Buzfeed, the chairperson of Moray Food Bank, Kathy Ross (no relation), called out her local MP for opting to be in Barcelona instead.

She said: "Having been clear about the impact on constituents, and having received the message that Douglas was interested and willing to hear more, I really felt quite let down [when I heard he was not going to be at the debate].

"Both for us as an organisation trying to influence change, but in particular for the people in Moray we are trying to help and support, who will not have representation in Westminster, or clarity about where their MP stands on the issue."

As part of Ross's registered interests, he lists his position as an assistant referee in Scotland and Europe.

He recently declared £2,700 for this work including £1,436.35 for a Europa League game between NK Domzale and Marseille.

At 7pm this evening, a Commons vote on the Labour motion to delay the roll-out of the new scheme will take place. Some 45 minutes afterwards, Ross will be taking to the pitch in Catalonia.

The SNP MP John McNally raised the issue in PMQs presenting a red card to Theresa May, questioning where the MP for Moray was.

The prime minister batted away the query, stating that his constituents were "very pleased" with Mr Ross's work.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "There will be many Scottish Conservative representatives in this debate.

"Douglas has held more than 50 surgeries since becoming an MP and has met personally with [Work and Pensions Secretary] David Gauke to discuss local cases which have arisen from those.

"Despite what the SNP thinks, the people of Moray are right behind Douglas and his refereeing, as they showed decisively when they elected him as their MP just a few months ago."