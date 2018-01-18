More controversy has enveloped the vice-chairman of the Conservative Party Ben Bradley when it emerged he once said that "police brutality should be encouraged".

In comments he made on a blog in 2011 in the wake of the London riots, he wrote that: "We need to come down hard on these morons before somebody gets killed!

"If we have any sense as a nation we'll stay home tonight and make it easy for the police to find the ones hanging around town centres with their faces covered.

"For once I think police brutality should be encouraged!", he wrote, according to the Times.

His comments were made on August 9, 2011, three days after violence was sparked over the shooting by police of Mark Duggan, 29.

He also wrote: "What incentive do the police have to forcibly drag looters out of shops, or take down the people throwing bricks at them, when they know that if the kid falls and bangs his head they could end up in prison with their whole lives destroyed."

He has apologised for the post and what he termed "inappropriate" language and that he had changed since he got married and became a father.

Bradley, 28, had already apologised this week for separate comments he made in 2012 that benefit claimants should have vasectomies otherwise it would not be long before "we're drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters".

The MP for Mansfield has just been appointed the Tory vice-chairman for youth and his party said he would stay in his post following his comments about benefit claimants.

A senior Tory MP told the Times: "Ben is very nice but he is quite naive and this is embarrassing."