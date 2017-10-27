A 1992 letter from Donald Trump's alleged secretary to New York Magazine in December that year has recently surfaced, but the internet has doubts about how authentic the letter actually is. The letter came to light as the magazine celebrates its 50th anniversary by republishing a series of previously published letters to the editor in its commemorative anniversary issue.

The letter, signed by Carolin Gallego, reads, "Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary – and therefore know him well – I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article...

"I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women – all women love Donald Trump."

Twitter, on the other hand, ripped into the letter saying the author's writing style and overuse of superlatives sounded rather familiar. Some speculated that the last sentence especially was a "dead giveaway" that Trump wrote the letter himself.

Trump's longtime assistant was named Norma Foerderer and retired in 2006. She was then replaced by Rhonda Graff. Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told the Washingtonian that he did not recognise the name Carolin Gallego either.

"His tone is like a fingerprint," one Twitter user said, while another hilariously added, "The only thing missing is a 'Believe me' at the end."

Many people questioned if Carolin Gallego was a real person with a few asking to see her birth certificate.

"If you squint your eyes, you can see the orange in her toupee shining between the lines," one person joked. Another user quipped, "Surprised it wasn't signed Donna Trump."

"All this proves is that he was a mentally unstable narcissist even 25 years ago," a Twitter user commented.