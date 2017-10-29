Bella Thorne has mesmerised her Instagram followers by sharing a very demure snap of herself on the red carpets from the GQ Awards.

The 20-year-old American actress – who has made headlines for her punky transformation and fling with Scott Disick in recent months – looked impeccable in a floor-length red gown in the social media snap.

Channeling a gothic-inspired look with pale make-up and dark red lips, the former Disney star oozed classic Hollywood glamour in a sexy yet sophisticated red satin gown featuring a wrap twist and cut-outs along with a thigh-high split.

She finished off the evening attire with a pair of matching red satin strappy sandals and wore her glossy auburn hair in an elegant updo.

Thorne appears to be a big fan of the red carpet look since she shared a second picture of herself in the scarlet number. She wore it to the GQ Mexico Men Of The Year Awards where she bagged a gong for herself.

She acknowledged her win by captioning the shot: ''International rising star award thank you gq."

The sophisticated look impressed the actress' 16.5m followers, with the latest picture garnering 289K likes in 18 hours.

One fan told her: ''You suit red so much '' while someone else said: ''It's totally wild, so beautiful you are''.

A third added: ''A Vampire style chic!''

Whilst making headlines for her rebellious outfit choices of late, Florida-born Thorne's acting career is on the rise as she continues to star as Paige in the Freeform series, Famous in Love.

She shot to fame as Ruthy Spivey in the television series My Own worst Enemy and CeCe Jones on the Disney show Shake It Up.

Thorne has attracted more attention for her personal life in the past year, however, after coming out as bisexual on Twitter in August 2016 and becoming romantically involved with father-of-three Scott Disick earlier this summer.