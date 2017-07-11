Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho's seemingly imminent £25m move to Leicester City has been thrown into doubt after Tottenham Hotspur entered the race to sign the talented Nigerian international, who was heavily pursued by West Ham United earlier this summer.

Iheanacho, 20, fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola during the second half of last season, with the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus inhibiting his chances of game-time.

The Leicester Mercury report that the former Premier League champions are close to completing a deal for Iheanacho, but Tottenham have now entered the hunt for a forward who seemed destined to move to their bitter rivals West Ham earlier this summer.

A deal between City and The Hammers was agreed but manager Slaven Bilic saw fit to pull the plug on the move due to concerns over the youngster's pedigree. West Ham are now pursuing players such as Andre Gray and Marko Arnautovic, who handed in a transfer request at Stoke City on Monday (10 July).

Tottenham have been rather inactive in the transfer window so far and have not been able to add any new faces to a squad crying out for depth. Misfiring forward Vincent Janssen, defender Kevin Wimmer and outcast Moussa Sissoko could all leave for pastures new after finding game-time hard to come by in north London.

It remains to be seen if City decide to sell Iheanacho to Tottenham, who finished above Guardiola's men last season. A deal with Leicester is seemingly all but done, but Iheanacho's perceived willingness to move to London when West Ham were interested could prove beneficial to Tottenham, who are able to offer their targets life in the English capital as well as Champions League football.

City's forgotten man could also be enticed by the prospect of working with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has developed a reputation for getting the best out of young talent and could be able to help Iheanacho flourish, with his career in danger of stalling at the Etihad Stadium.