Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly interested in Toulouse defender Issa Diop, who is also said to be attracting interest from La Liga leaders Barcelona.

France youth international Diop has garnered many admirers since breaking into Toulouse's starting line-up three seasons ago and has skippered Les Pitchouns on a number of occasions despite having only just turned 21.

Toulouse are currently struggling at the bottom of France's top-flight and are only point above the relegation zone, but despite their plight Diop has still managed to impress a whole host of stellar European clubs, with Tottenham and Arsenal said to be leading the way for his signature according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

A towering, physical presence but more than comfortable on the ball, Diop may be a tad rough around the edges but seems to possess the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League. Statistics from WhoScored show that the Frenchman of Senegalese descent has made on average four clearances and two interceptions per game, and he will no doubt have to maintain and perhaps even improve that level of performance if Mickaël Debève's side are to have any chance of remaining in Ligue 1.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a commanding presence at the heart of their defence having failed to prise West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans away from the Hawthorns in January. The Gunners' backline has been a source of great frustration for supporters and Arsene Wenger alike this season, and with Per Mertesacker retiring, Laurent Koscielny ageing and Shkodran Mustafi anything but convincing.

Tottenham are currently able to boast an embarrassment of riches in defence, but with Toby Alderweireld so far refusing to commit his future to Mauricio Pochettino's side Daniel Levy et al may have to delve into the market for a replacement for the Belgium international, whose apparent salary demands are not inkeeping with Spurs' current wage structure.

Barcelona have also kept an eye on Diop in recent months and could be on the lookout for a new central defender soon with Thomas Vermaelen forever battling for full fitness, but according to the report the Blaugrana are not in any hurry to sign Toulouse's prized asset, who will hope to earn a clean sheet this Saturday (17 February) when his side take on fellow relegation strugglers Amiens.