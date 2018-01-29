Mauricio Pochettino says he is open to making "quality" additions to the Tottenham squad before the January transfer window closes.

Spurs are yet to bring in any new players this month but have been linked with moves for Paris Saint-Germain forward Lucas Moura and Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Sky Sports reports that the north London club are in negotiations with PSG to sign Lucas, with the French champions demanding for a fee in the region of £23m ($32m) for his transfer.

The former Sao Paolo winger said earlier this month that he is not part of PSG coach Unai Emery's plans for the future and admitted that he is keen to play in the Premier League.

Speaking after Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round, Pochettino remained tight-lipped on the club's reported interest in Lucas.

"There's a lot of rumours about different players and I never talk about rumours," the Spurs boss said. "But we'll see what happens in the last few days.

"Of course we have some options," Pochettino added. "We are going in the last few days to see if we can add players that add good quality.

"If not then it won't happen. But it's about in the next few days to see if we have some possibilities with some players."

Rivals Arsenal, Chelsea Liverpool and Manchester United have all brought in new players during the January window, but Pochettino said he would not try to imitate what other clubs are doing in the transfer market.

"You must believe in the way that you want to create your philosophy and your project," the Argentine was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard last week.

"Then what is going on next to us – yes, we are aware about that, but you cannot imitate and cannot do what another club are doing now."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. The north London club face Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 next month.