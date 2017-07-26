Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that he is relaxed with respect to the lack of incoming transfers in the current window as the club have not found the right player yet. The north London club have not made a single signing thus far but have managed to keep all their players with the exception of Kyle Walker, who signed for Manchester City last week.

Levy declared that they are ready to pay the right amount for a player should he be made available , and that they are not handicapped by the massive investment in their new stadium, which is expected to set them back by a fee in the range of £750m ($976.5m). The north Londoners, who finished second last season, will play their entire quota of home games in the league and Europe at Wembley, where they do not have an exemplary record.

Levy also talked up their academy which has produced some great talents over the years, in the form of Harry Kane and have also brought in precocious starlets like Dele Alli and Eric Dier, who have established Spurs to the position they currently find themselves in. Their pre-season games in the US saw a lot of young players who could make a breakthrough with the likes of 17-year-old midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe playing 45 minutes in their win over Paris Saint-Germain.

On Tuesday (25 July), despite losing 3-2 to Roma, three more youngsters made the starting line-up in Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah.

"Obviously when you're building a stadium of this magnitude and it all has to be privately financed - there's no state help whatsoever - it is a challenge," Levy said, as quoted by the BBC. "We have to find the right balance but I can honestly say it is not impacting us on transfer activity because we are not yet in a place where we have found a player that we want to buy who we cannot afford to buy."

"Our position on transfers is that we have a coach who very much believes in the academy, so unless we can find a player that makes a difference we would rather give one of our young academy players a chance.

"The academy is important because if we produce our own players we don't have to spend £20m or £30m on a player. An academy player has that affinity with the club and that's what the fans want to see."