Tottenham Hotspur are set to make Davinson Sanchez their first signing of the summer after reportedly agreeing to a £35m ($45m) fee for the defender. The north London club are the only side in the top six to not strengthen thus far this campaign. However, that is set to end soon with the arrival of the talented defender, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Sun reports that the club have also agreed to personal terms with the Ajax defender, who will come in as a replacement for the recently transferred Kyle Walker as the England international completed a £50m ($64.9m) move to Manchester City. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the versatile youngster, who can play as a central defender and right-back.

The 21-year-old was Ajax's Player of the Season and was an important member of the Dutch club's defence as they made it to the Europa League final where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United. His arrival will come as a massive boost for the club with players inside the henches questioning their activity in the transfer market. Danny Rose recently spoke out about the lack of transfer activity, exacerbating rumours about his departure from the club.

Pochettino himself has allayed fears over the lack of transfer activity, stating that the club will move into the market when the right players become available. Spurs play Newcastle United on their first day of the new campaign, bringing back bitter memories of their 5-1 capitulation at the end of the 2015-16 season when they allowed north London rivals Arsenal to beat them to second place.

"Of course, we will sign, like every season, maybe on the last day. We will sign players we believe can help us to challenge for the things we want to challenge for," Pochettino said.

The Spurs boss has also forgiven Rose for his criticism of the club although the player could still be disciplined after his outspoken interview.

"I forgive him and now we move on," said Pochettino. "Of course [he has a future at Tottenham]. Nothing has changed in my vision or perception here."