Mauricio Pochettino is set to have an almost fully fit squad to choose from when Tottenham Hotspur visit Liverpool on Sunday (4 February) after Spurs revealed on their club website that both Harry Winks and Serge Aurier had returned to full training.

Winks, 22, enjoyed an impressive start to the season but an ongoing ankle injury has prevented him from playing a single game since the 5-2 thrashing of Southampton on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, former Paris Saint-Germain right-back Aurier missed the last draw against Newport in the FA Cup and the Premier League 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday night due to a problem with his calf.

Tottenham's official website confirmed that both players are back in full training but it is still uncertain whether they will be involved against Liverpool.

The news is a double boost for Spurs ahead of a busy run of fixtures which will include a North London derby against Arsenal on 10 February, three days before their Champions League trip to face Juventus.

Meanwhile, Pochettino suggested in his press conference that both Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld will also return to action soon after the England international left-back made the substitutes' bench during the midweek win over Manchester United.

"You know when you've been out for a long period injured it's important you have to assess them day by day," Pochettino was quoted as saying by Football.London when asked about the two defenders.

"Only not, sure, too much time for them to compete again in games. We're assessing them day by day. It's a good question. It's important to see the difference in between being fit to start training with the group and starting to be fit for the games. That is completely different.

"It's so important to increase the levels and to be competitive in different competitions. It's so important to have all the squad good, available and fit. We are very close to having all the squad fully fit and I think it's very good news for us. I hope that they can help the team achieve what they want."

The trip to Liverpool will come only three days before the FA Cup fourth round replay with Newport and Pochettino all but confirmed that he plans to rest some of his regular players in the coming games in order to keep his players fresh for the title run-in.

"Yes, I think we are going to rotate, and we are going to use most of the squad, because I think it's so important, we came from a tough period and now we are going to have a busy schedule too, and I think of course we need everyone fully fit and fresh and 100 per cent to try to win. We are involved in three competitions and we want to go further in all the competitions," he added.