Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane is carrying a hamstring injury which will rule him out of their visit to Manchester United on Saturday (28 October).

Kane scored twice in last Sunday's 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium but left the pitch clutching his hamstring with two minutes of the match remaining. Mauricio Pochettino sought to ease concerns over an injury in his post-match interview, insisting his striker was "tired".

The England international was one of a handful of key senior players omitted from the first-team squad in mid-week as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup courtesy of a fourth-round collapse against West Ham United.

In an injury update produced on Friday morning, Tottenham confirmed that Kane "underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week" which confirmed a "minor strain" in his left hamstring.

Speaking at a subsequent press conference, Pochettino confirmed the knock means the 24-year-old will have no role to play at Old Trafford. It also leaves him a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Real Madrid.

"We cannot take a risk for tomorrow, we'll see after for Wednesday," Pochettino said. "But tomorrow, it is impossible."

Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances for his club so far this season.

Victor Wanyama meanwhile is still unavailable due to a knee problem which has prevented him from playing since mid-August. The Kenyan international travelled to see a specialist last week but it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for.

United host Spurs with both sides tied on 20 points from nine games, five adrift of leaders Manchester City.