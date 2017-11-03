Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed both Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will miss Sunday's (5 November) clash with Crystal Palace after picking up knocks in the win over Real Madrid.

Lloris suffered a groin injury during a collision with Sergio Ramos, although he was able to carry on as Spurs sealed a stunning 3-1 victory at Wembley on Wednesday. The following day, he withdrew from the France squad for upcoming friendlies against Wales and Germany, prompting fears he could now be an injury doubt for the first north London derby of the season against Arsenal, which immediately follows after the international break on 18 November.

Alderweireld meanwhile was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. While his club are yet to put a time frame on his return, the centre-half was also omitted from the Belgium squad for upcoming friendly internationals against Mexico and Japan next week.

In Friday's injury update, Spurs confirmed the expected news that both will miss the visit of Roy Hodgson's side with both set to "continue to undergo assessment."

Victor Wanyama meanwhile remains absent as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Wanyama has not played for the club since mid-August due to the troublesome knee problem but reports last month speculated he had targeted the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday (22 October) as a possible return date.

Those plans were dashed however with news that the former Southampton midfielder went to see specialist over the issue.

In their update over the Kenya international, Spurs wrote: "Wanyama (knee) remains sidelined and is continuing fieldwork as part of his recovery."

Harry Kane meanwhile started in the mid-week win over the Spanish and European champions having missed the loss to Manchester United just four days earlier with a hamstring injury.

The England international came through Wednesday's triumph unscathed, replaced after 79 minutes for Fernando Llorente, with Pochettino confirming there are no lingering fears over the club's talisman.

"Kane is well, he feels good. I think it [the injury] is in the past, that is good for us."