Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth with the 19-year-old penning a five-year deal with the north London club.

Spurs are on course to confirm a string of signings ahead of the final day of the summer transfer window, having sealed moves for Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazziniga last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Serge Aurier was granted the work permit that should see him complete his move to north London, with Spurs having already agreed a five-year deal with the player and a £23m fee with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham will confirm the signing of the Ivory Coast international before Thursday's deadline, while Foyth's arrival was announced ahead of what could be a busy final day for manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

The Argentina Under-20 international had been expected to sign for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer but confirmed in a recent interview with La Plata daily newspaper El Dia he had decided on Tottenham – largely thanks to the intervention of his compatriot Pochettino.

"It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play," he said. "I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said," Foyth said.

"It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."

Following the departure of Kevin Wimmer, who has this week joined Stoke City for £18m, Foyth is expected to immediately join up with the Spurs first-team.

Last week, Pochettino explained he was hopeful of making three additions to his squad before the summer transfer window closes. In addition to Foyth and Aurier, Spurs remain linked with England international Ross Barkley, who has been told he can leave Everton this summer.