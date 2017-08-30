Tottenham Hotspur will learn if they have been cleared to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint Germain by midday today (Wednesday 30 August), according to latest reports in France.

Spurs have agreed a £23m fee with the French giants for Aurier, who has agreed to sign a five-year deal with the north London club. While everything is in place for the move, it remains to be seen whether the Ivory Coast international will be granted permission to play in the United Kingdom.

The right-back was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016, an incident which saw him barred from entering the UK last November when his visa application was revoked by the Home Office ahead of a Champions League tie with Arsenal.

Aurier has been awaiting the outcome of an appeal but that uncertainty saw Chelsea abandon their interest in the former Toulouse defender.

Spurs have applied to the Home Office to try and secure the paperwork needed to clear Aurier to play in the UK before Thursday's transfer deadline [31 August] but as of yesterday they were still to learn of a decision.

L'Equipe now report however that Aurier's lawyers are expecting a decision over whether the player will be awarded a UK work visa by this afternoon.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is still hopeful of making three additions to his squad before the transfer window shuts having made his first signings just last week in Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga.

The 19-year-old Argentine defender Juan Foyth has effectively confirmed his move to north London, however, explaining Pochettino's vision sold him on the club despite strong links with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Ross Barkley also remains on the Tottenham radar having been told he can leave Everton this summer, although Chelsea also remain heavily linked with the England international.