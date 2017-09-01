Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has pulled out of England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to injury.

The FA's official website announced that Trippier, 26, arrived at England's St George's Park base with a knock and had not taken part in training all week.

The defender has returned to Tottenham and will now focus on recovering in time for the north London club's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park on 9 September.

"The right-back hasn't trained all week at St. George's Park as he continued rehabilitation on an injury sustained playing for Spurs," the FA statement said.

"With the England squad departing for Malta on Thursday afternoon, it was felt it was in the player's best interests to return to his club.

"No replacements are planned at this moment in time and Gareth Southgate will travel with a 26-man Three Lions group ahead of the World Cup qualifier."

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to name his strongest side at the Ta'Qali National Stadium, as the Three Lions look to consolidate their hold on top spot in Group F.

With Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne absent through injury, Kyle Walker is expected to start for England at right-back against Malta.

"We are at a stage where we're still developing how we play together," Southgate was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail on 31 August. "The more opportunities we get to play and get our basic principles sound, the better.

"Inevitably you have to make changes each month with injuries and availability, but the message of selection is also important for these games.

"The summer was a good opportunity to reflect on the games we'd had, our strengths and weaknesses as a squad and a team. We have to win the short-term games but also build for the summer as well."

England hold a two-point lead over second-placed Slovakia, whom they face at Wembley on 4 September.