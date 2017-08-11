Danny Rose in an outspoken interview that was published on Thursday (10 August) has suggested that he is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he wants to win trophies and medals before the end of his career.

The Spurs left-back also urged the club hierarchy to spend money and buy well-known players, while also slating the club's wage policy. Rose's interview, which earned him widespread praise from his fellow teammates was not sanctioned by the club and has thus been fined two weeks' wages which are around £130,000 ($168,870) while he was also asked to apologise for his comments.

According to the Sun, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could now be willing to offload Rose but it will need interested clubs to pay at least £50m ($64.9m) – the same fee that took Kyle Walker to Manchester City – to tempt the north London into parting with the defender.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the England international and are unlikely to be phased by Tottenham's valuation of the player. Especially the latter as Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen in the full back positions and has been linked to a number of players in recent weeks.

Marcos Alonso is the only option at left wing-back for the Italian coach and he is keen to bring in a player that can challenge the Spaniard for a regular role in the starting XI. Benjamin Mendy was a target before he chose to move to Pep Guardiola's side from AS Monaco. Rose will be an ideal candidate for the wing-back role in Conte's 3-4-3 formation as the Englishman is equally adept in the defensive and attack side of the game.

According to the Daily Record, Mourinho has also made signing a left-back a priority after using a number of players in that position last season. Regular left-back Luke Shaw spent most of the last season injured and even missed pre-season, which will see him miss their opening game of the season against West Ham United.

The Portuguese manager used Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young during the course of the campaign, but is said to be keen to sign a first-choice left back to end his problems in that position. Rose is said to be one of their main targets and could be favourites ahead of Chelsea after the defender admitted that he is willing to leave London and move to the north of England, where Manchester is located.

The Sun report claims that a swap deal involving Shaw has also been mooted, but the former Southampton defender's injury record is a cause for concern to Mauricio Pochettino, under whom Shaw played during his time with the Saints.