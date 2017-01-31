Tottenham are making a late move for Southampton's Jay Rodriguez as Mauricio Pochettino bids to be reunited with the forward. The pair worked together at the St Mary's Stadium and the Argentine has tried to lure Rodriguez, who he stills holds in high esteem, to White Hart Lane on a number of occasions.

Rodriguez has endured a torrid time with injuries in recent years but is finally over the worst of his fitness troubles and has featured 23 times for Claude Puel's men this season in all competitions.

The versatile forward, who has been capped once by England, is being monitored by Premier League outfits West Bromwich Albion and Hull City but The Mirror claims Tottenham have made a late move to try and sign him before the transfer window slams shut.

Rodriguez played his best football under Pochettino four seasons ago and may well have been included in England's 2014 World Cup squad had he not ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The 27-year-old scored 17 goals in 39 games as the Saints finished the season in the top eight.

Southampton are believed to be closing in on a £17m deal for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini but are still keen to keep Rodriguez and have rejected bids of £12m from West Brom and lowly Sunderland, according to The Daily Mail. With injuries to key attackers in the form of Charlie Austin and Sofiane Boufal, the Saints can ill-afford to lose another first-team forward.

Puel's men have not yet replaced Jose Fonte, who signed for West Ham United earlier in the window for a fee of £8m, and are currently short on centre-back options with the colossal Virgil van Dijk out for a number of weeks with an ankle problem. The League Cup finalists have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks, though; Mouez Hassen has joined from Nice on loan until the end of the season.