Former Tottenham Hotspur director of football Damien Comolli believes Mauricio Pochettino's side deserve "credit" for what they have achieved in recent seasons but thinks the Spurs hierarchy are facing a near "impossible task" in trying to improve their starting line-up this summer.

Tottenham have established themselves as Premier League title contenders over the last couple of years but are yet to make any new signings this summer, with a portion of the club's supporters concerned by their lack of transfer activity while their perceived rivals spend heavily to improve their respective squads.

Comolli, who spent three years as Tottenham's director of football between 2005 and 2008, does not see the need to panic just yet and thinks they should be applauded for punching above their financial weight. But the Frenchman does not think they will be able to strengthen their first eleven this season, simply because every player in the team is already "fantastic".

"I think Tottenham deserve so much respect for what they've achieved," Comolli told talkSPORT. "Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino are working with less money than everybody else and working on a lot smaller wage bill than any of the Premier League's top five - we need to give them some credit.

"I'm sure they know exactly where they're going [in the transfer market]. The thing with Tottenham which is extremely difficult for them to deal with and is probably very frustrating, is that if you take that first XI, it's so difficult to make it better because every player is fantastic, every player is young...

"There's was the second youngest team in Europe among the top five teams last season and yet they finished second in the Premier League which is the most competitive league. So to reinforce that team with players who are as good or better than those players, and as young too, it's almost an impossible task."

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for Bournemouth forward Joshua King and Everton's Ross Barkley this summer, but prospective deals for the attacking duo are far from completion.

Spurs also seem to be keen on a deal for Hoffenheim right-back Jeremy Toljan, who is attracting interest from Benfica. The youthful German international is entering his final year of contract with Hoffenheim and could be available for a discounted price of £3.1m this summer.

Tottenham are looking at recruiting a new right-back after selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m earlier this summer, and German outlet Express claim that Pochettino's side have the upper hand over Benfica due to their superior financial strength and ability to offer higher wages.

With their starting line-up all but set in stone, Comolli thinks Tottenham will target burgeoning stars such as King, Barkley and Toljan this summer and is convinced they will eventually land their targets.

"They're probably looking for young and up-and-coming players to come an compliment that team, probably two or three and I'm sure they'll achieve that in the end. It must be so difficult to find reinforcements for that team," Comoli added.

"Pound-for-pound, every player could play for almost every club in the world, that's how good that starting 11 is."