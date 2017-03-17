Tottenham will resist interest in manager Mauricio Pochettino from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The French outfit are believed to be huge admirers of Pochettino, who played for the Parisians between 2001 and 2003, but Spurs are understandably keen to hold on to the talented Argentine, who signed a long-term contract in North London last year.

PSG boss Unai Emery is under substantial pressure at the Parc des Princes. The former Sevilla boss took up the reins in the French capital last season, and while they have improved in recent months, they still lie three points behind vibrant table toppers Monaco in the Ligue 1 table.

PSG's struggles in the league, coupled with their baffling Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona last week, has given the club's hierarchy food for thought over Emery. They certainly hold an interest in Pochettino but The Daily Mail claims that Tottenham are confident of keeping hold of the 43-year-old and do not think he has any burning desire to swap London for Paris.

Tottenham had to contend with a similar situation last summer when Manchester United were sniffing around Pochettino during their search for Louis van Gaal's replacement. The White Hart Lane hierarchy successfully batted away interest from Old Trafford and will hope they can do the same if PSG come calling.

Pochettino may have a decision to about his future at the end of the season but for now his immediate focus is on Tottenham's Premier League clash with Southampton on Sunday (19 March).

Spurs currently lie second in England's top-flight and while their chances of lifting the title at the end of the season are slim at best, a win against the Saints is of high priority given the tight nature of the race for the Champions League positions.

The Lilywhites will be comforted by the fact that they have the best home record in the Premier League this season, but the last team to beat them on their own patch domestically was Sunday's opponents, Southampton, back in April last year.