Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of kick-starting their summer transfer business this week when they stage talks with Sporting Lisbon officials over signing midfielder Adrien Silva. Last season's Premier League runners-up have yet to add a single new player to their squad ahead of the upcoming season, with less than five weeks to go until their opening game against Newcastle United.

The Sun understand that though Silva – who was part of the Portugal squad which won the 2016 European Championships – has a €45m release clause he could be available for £26.5m. The north Londoners will hold discussions with Sporting directors and agents representing Silva in the coming days in an effort to thrash out an agreement which could lead to them securing their first addition of an otherwise low-key summer.

Everton and Leicester City have both previously been linked with a move for the 28-year-old but Tottenham now appear to be the front-runners. The addition of the French-born star would provide increased competition in midfielder where Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are all candidates for a first team place.

The main speculation surrounding Tottenham's summer has focused on players leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side. Dier continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, while Kyle Walker appears destined to leave having fallen out of favour last term.

Walker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but a failure to agree a fee has seen negotiations stall. The Evening Standard understand City and Tottenham are £10m apart in their valuation of the right-back, with Daniel Levy holding out for £50m for the ex-Sheffield United youngster.

But should Tottenham eventually cave they have already lined up a replacement in the form of FC Porto's Ricardo Pereira. The 23-year-old is valued at £22m, according to The Evening Standard, and having been recommended by head scout Steve Hitchen has become a key target for the club.