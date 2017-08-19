Tottenham Hotspur have entered into advanced negotiations with Argentinian club Estudiantes for the transfer of Juan Foyth to north London. The runners-up from last season are looking to add more quality to the side after completing the transfer of Davinson Sanchez for a club record fee from Ajax.

The Guardian reports that Spurs are looking to seal a deal for the Argentina Under-20 international for a fee believed to be in the range of £9m ($12m). Foyth broke into the Estudiantes first team in January and represented Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea this summer. He can play as a centre-back or as a central midfielder.

While Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen remain the key personnel at the back, doubts have emerged over the future of Eric Dier amid reports that the England international is keen on joining Manchester United. The England international's preference is to play in central midfield, but he was mostly deployed as part of the back three alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen by Pochettino last season.

Foyth has previously revealed that he knows of Tottenham's interest in him and that the clubs have opened talks over a transfer but he has no idea if the deal will finally take place.

When asked if there was a chance that he might be on his way to Spurs in the summer, Foyth told El Dia: "Truth to be told I do not know. I heard that they are negotiating with Tottenham. But the truth is that I do not know how far they will go and if I will finally be transferred. I ask little and I do not want to know too much."

Spurs started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and will resume proceedings this Sunday (20 August) against Chelsea in what will be the first big game of the campaign.