This time last year, many warned Tottenham Hotspur's new found status as Premier League title challengers would come under threat from the reawakening giants who performed so badly during the 2015-16 season in Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Mauricio Pochettino's side stood firm, however, and responded last term by producing the club's best ever finish in the Premier League era with a maturing side that attracts more and more envious glances every day.

In terms of attraction, Tottenham find themselves in a position of strength like never before. But having made such remarkable progress under the Argentine, the north London side can ill-afford to stand still during the summer transfer window. Perhaps just as importantly, they must ensure their best and brightest remain where they are to finish what they have started.

Business so far

It has been all quiet on that front so far. Spurs spent most of last season tying their first-team players down to new contracts, with Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela the only notable examples still pen new deals. The only business to speak of so far is the release of five developmental players in Joe Muscatt, Thomas McDermott, Filip Lesniak, Charlie Owens, and Zenon Stylianides.

What they need

With Kyle Walker edging closer to an exit, cover at right-back could become a problem. Kieran Trippier took over in that role towards the end of last season when his England international teammate fell out of favour under Pochettino, but the Argentine may feel he needs two high-octane options in that crucial wing-back role. Spurs may look closer to home to provide cover in that role however, with 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters already in his manager's thinking.

While Harry Kane's 29-goal haul was supported by Son Heung-min and Dele Alli both hitting 20+, Vincent Janssen's woefully underwhelming contribution suggests Tottenham still need a natural centre-forward capable of stepping in for Kane when called upon.

Could another attacking midfield option figure in Pochettino's plans? Spurs went two-thirds of the season without Erik Lamela last term and with Georges-Kévin Nkoudou remaining a peripheral figure, a pacier option could add another string to the Spurs bow.

Who could join

One of the jewels of Monaco's prized Ligue 1-winning side in Thomas Lemar remains a compelling option upon Pochettino's shortlist. After a sublime return of 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last term, the 21-year-old possesses the end product few teams can choose to ignore. Arsenal have also targeted the France international, but after last season's power shift in north London, Spurs could be in the driving seat. According to the Mail, Monaco will demand a fee in the excess of £25m for the winger.

Ross Barkley's time at Everton looks to be coming to an end following his decision not to sign a new contract and the arrival of a ready-made replacement in Davy Klaassen on Thursday. Spurs have been linked with the England international since the January window and with just one year remaining on his deal, now may be the time to strike if Pochettino feels he is the right fit for what he is building.

Elsewhere, Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon would now appear to favouring a move to Tottenham over Liverpool, according to latest reports while Michael Keane, whose proposed move to Manchester United is off following Victor Lindelof's move to Old Trafford, now favouring a move to Wembley – so say the Daily Telegraph.

But with Tottenham's £800m stadium redevelopment ongoing, they will not be able to spend as freely as their title rivals.

Who could leave

Pochettino has been batting away questions regarding the futures of his players since March and that speculation isn't going anywhere anytime soon. According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have opened talks with Walker, perhaps the only outgoing move this summer that will come with Pochettino's approval having fallen out with the player over long-running issues over his player's fitness and performance in training.

Alli remains one of the most sought-after young players in Europe – perhaps only second to Monaco's Kylian Mbappe – but prising the England international away from the club that provided him with that platform to reach that level is likely to remain an impossible task.

Jose Mourinho has earmarked Eric Dier as his first choice midfield target this summer, according to The Times. After excelling for Spurs in a deep midfield role during the 2015-16 campaign, the former Sporting starlet spend most of last season playing across the backline. Mourinho is reportedly prepared to offer him his preferred role further up the pitch.

To the delight of most Spurs fans, Moussa Sissoko has made it abundantly clear he would like to be anywhere but north London next season with fellow summer flop Vincent Janssen also considering his options.

What the manager has said

"I think the players feel the same as I feel, that they want to succeed at Tottenham and it is a big challenge for us to stay altogether and fight next season.

"We need to add the right profile of player, the kind of player who can help and of course some players will come and some players will leave the club but like with all the clubs, every season this happens."