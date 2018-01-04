Live Close Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 West Ham United Tottenham host West Ham United at Wembley for the second time this season.

Previous meeting at the iconic stadium ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for the Hammers.

Spurs looking to close gap to Liverpool to just one point with victory over bitter rivals.

David Moyes' men could go four points clear of the relegation places with win.

Tottenham: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

West Ham United: Adrián, Rice, Ogbonna, Reid, Noble, Zabaleta, Kouyaté, Obiang, Masuaku, Chicharito, Lanzini.

Now 20:03 Alli wins an early foul after Masuaku trips him. The referee today is the lovable Mike Dean, by the way.

2 min 20:01 Christian Eriksen gets things underway at Wembley. West Ham immediately win a throw-in from a long ball.

12 min 19:51 Just 10 minutes until kick-off now. More than enough time for Tim Sherwood to take some credit for Harry Kane's development. Never change, Tim.

17 min 19:46 Kane's return to the starting line-up would be bad news for any team, but West Ham have felt his power more than most in recent seasons. England's greatest hope has scored seven goals in just six matches against the Irons, and you wouldn't bet against him adding to that tally again.

24 min 19:39 Some pre-match thoughts from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It's an important game for us to keep fighting for the top four. The three points are massive for us, as they are for them."

29 min 19:34 Just 25 minutes remaining until kick-off. A reminder of the team news: Tottenham: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. West Ham United: Adrián, Rice, Ogbonna, Reid, Noble, Zabaleta, Kouyaté, Obiang, Masuaku, Chicharito, Lanzini.

35 min 19:29 Some words from Harry Kane ahead of tonight's clash, which is just half an hour away: "Every derby is different. This is one we look forward to. It will be a tough game and we want to continue our form."

37 min 19:26 Moyes has touched upon the absence of Arnautovic: "Marko has got an injury as well. He's been really important to us, but he's not fit to play tonight."

40 min 19:23 A recap of Tottenham's team news now, with Kane leading the line. Can he start his journey to beating his own record for Premier League goals scored in a calendar year* tonight? *Calendar year records are daft. TEAM NEWS



Harry Kane returns - @SpursOfficial make 3ï¸âƒ£ changes with Serge Aurier & Moussa Sissoko also coming in #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/cKYjJu3Bgv — Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2018

42 min 19:22 A brief recap of West Ham's team news, with captain Marky Nobes starting in the heart of midfield. 100% passion, is ol' Mark. TEAM NEWS



Mark Noble, Declan Rice & Chicharito named in @WestHamUtd's starting lineup, while Tuesday's hero Andy Carroll is on the bench & Marko Arnautovic is absent through injury#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/0ljx3Rixki — Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2018

44 min 19:19 West Ham may have beaten Tottenham in the Carabao Cup earlier this year, but they have only come away from Spurs' home ground with three points once in their last 15 league visits. A 3-0 win at White Hart Lane back in 2013 lives long in the memory of all Irons supporters. Still don't know how Ravel did this... pic.twitter.com/m2OVwOjxnW — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2018

52 min 19:11 West Ham tasted sweet, sweet victory against Tottenham at Wembley earlier this season, but they will have to work extremely hard in order to repeat the feat tonight. Spurs have banished any lingering suggestion of a Wembley curse in recent weeks, winning six out of their last seven league matches at England's permanent home, drawing the other.

56 min 19:07 Could be a few empty seats come kick-off time. Well, a few more than normal. ðŸšŠÂ There are heavy delays on Chiltern trains due to a points signal failure at Marylebone. Fans are advised to use alternative routes where possible. https://t.co/sfDVLDtDag — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2018