Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 West Ham United
- Tottenham host West Ham United at Wembley for the second time this season.
- Previous meeting at the iconic stadium ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for the Hammers.
- Spurs looking to close gap to Liverpool to just one point with victory over bitter rivals.
- David Moyes' men could go four points clear of the relegation places with win.
- Tottenham: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.
- West Ham United: Adrián, Rice, Ogbonna, Reid, Noble, Zabaleta, Kouyaté, Obiang, Masuaku, Chicharito, Lanzini.
Alli wins an early foul after Masuaku trips him. The referee today is the lovable Mike Dean, by the way.
Christian Eriksen gets things underway at Wembley. West Ham immediately win a throw-in from a long ball.
The teams are in the tunnel. Kick-off just moments away.
Just 10 minutes until kick-off now. More than enough time for Tim Sherwood to take some credit for Harry Kane's development. Never change, Tim.
Kane's return to the starting line-up would be bad news for any team, but West Ham have felt his power more than most in recent seasons.
England's greatest hope has scored seven goals in just six matches against the Irons, and you wouldn't bet against him adding to that tally again.
Some pre-match thoughts from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino:
"It's an important game for us to keep fighting for the top four. The three points are massive for us, as they are for them."
Just 25 minutes remaining until kick-off.
Some words from Harry Kane ahead of tonight's clash, which is just half an hour away:
"Every derby is different. This is one we look forward to. It will be a tough game and we want to continue our form."
Moyes has touched upon the absence of Arnautovic:
"Marko has got an injury as well. He's been really important to us, but he's not fit to play tonight."
A recap of Tottenham's team news now, with Kane leading the line. Can he start his journey to beating his own record for Premier League goals scored in a calendar year* tonight?
*Calendar year records are daft.
A brief recap of West Ham's team news, with captain Marky Nobes starting in the heart of midfield. 100% passion, is ol' Mark.
West Ham may have beaten Tottenham in the Carabao Cup earlier this year, but they have only come away from Spurs' home ground with three points once in their last 15 league visits.
A 3-0 win at White Hart Lane back in 2013 lives long in the memory of all Irons supporters.
Ahh. Further travel disruption. Not exactly ideal is it.
West Ham tasted sweet, sweet victory against Tottenham at Wembley earlier this season, but they will have to work extremely hard in order to repeat the feat tonight.
Spurs have banished any lingering suggestion of a Wembley curse in recent weeks, winning six out of their last seven league matches at England's permanent home, drawing the other.
Could be a few empty seats come kick-off time. Well, a few more than normal.
So Harry Kane is fit enough to start for Tottenham, while there is also the welcome sight of midfielder Victor Wanyama, who makes the substitutes' bench after returning to contention against Swansea.
The Kenyan makes up part of a well-balanced midfield trio with Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks, who join him as substitutes. Moussa Sissoko gets the nod in midfield, with Aurier preferred over Trippier.
SUBSTITUTES
West Ham United: Hart, Makasi, Haksabanovic, Carroll, Martinez, Ayew, Quina.
SUBSTITUTES
Tottenham: Vorm, Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Lamela, Llorente.
The Bobby Moore statue gleaming, like a certain Jules Rimet. #52yearsofhurt