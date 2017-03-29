Tottenham have received a massive injury boost in the form of Harry Kane, who is set to return to action much sooner than previously anticipated. The England international is recovering from an ankle injury but could make a surprise return against Bournemouth next month after being initially diagnosed to be out until May.

The Mirror reports that Tottenham are confident of his quick return but are not willing to get their hopes high at this point. His comeback will be a major shot in the arm in their quest for a top four spot. Kane had suffered a similar injury earlier in the season, for which he was out for seven weeks before returning and scoring against Arsenal from the spot in a 1-1 draw last November.

Spurs face a tough few weeks up ahead, with games against Burnley away from home and against Swansea who are fighting to save relegation, before hosting Arsenal near the end of the season, which may well decide the top four this season.

Kane, who has scored 24 goals this season, could play a part in Tottenham's semi-final clash against Chelsea, scheduled next month.

Meanwhile, U-21 central midfielder Harry Winks has hailed the likes of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama for abetting his development this season. Winks has made 20 Premier League appearances this term.

"Victor and Mousa are top, top players – probably two of the best midfielders in the league," Winks told Tottenham's official website. "They're great guys off the pitch as well, not just on it. They're brilliant with their advice and for me, just watching them on the bench and coming on alongside them, I'm learning all the time.

"Seeing them in training every day too – they complement each other very well."