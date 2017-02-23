Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt says Daniel Levy's decision to hand Mauricio Pochettino the reins at White Hart Lane was 'a stroke of genius'. Pochettino has created one of the most impressive young teams in Europe in north London and Mabbutt believes he has set the foundations for Spurs to be successful in the future.

Pochettino has garnered a reputation for getting the best out of young starlets during his managerial career and has helped the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane develop into two of the best players in the Premier League. Mabbutt, who won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup during his 16-year spell with the Lilywhites, is excited by the quality of player in the Argentine's vibrant team and thinks they will continue to improve.

"With a project of this size you worry about the impact it will have on the playing squad," the Tottenham stalwart told Reuters. "That's why the chairman's decision to bring in Pochettino was a stroke of genius.

"Some were surprised at the time but he is globally renowned for working with young players, developing youngsters with high potential and creating his own blueprint. He did it with Espanyol in Spain and then at Southampton here.

"Just look at Tottenham's team," added Mabbutt. "It's the youngest in the Premier League and the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Harry Winks are still improving. The foundations are in place, on and off the pitch."

Alli, Kane et al will hope they can emulate Mabbutt this season and help Tottenham win the FA Cup or Europa League – or both. Tottenham are one of the favourites to win Europa League this season but must overturn a one-goal deficit against Belgian outfit Gent at Wembley on Thursday evening if they wish to progress to the last 16.