Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has resisted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in order to sign a three-year deal with the Championship outfit.

Sessegnon, 17, established himself as an important member of Slavisa Jokanovic's side as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and was of interest to some of England's biggest clubs. However, the teenager, who only turned 17 last month, has opted to remain with his boyhood club.

Tottenham were believed to be leading the race for Sessegnon, according to The Mirror, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was hoping to recruit the England youth international with doubts over the future of Alberto Moreno. But Sessegnon has decided to reject Liverpool and Tottenham's advances and remain with the club he joined when he was just nine years of age.

"My ambition is to be the best I can be," Sessegnon told FulhamFCTV in March. "I am a Fulham player, this is my club, I love being at this club.

"I don't pay too much attention to [the talk in the press], I just focus on one job and that is playing for Fulham."

Questions over the futures of Sessegnon and star midfielder Tom Cairney have plagued Fulham since the end of the season. Manager Jokanovic addressed the interest in the in-demand pair earlier this month and firmly believes that Fulham is the best place for Sessegnon's development, with his chances of first-team football much higher at Craven Cottage than at Anfield or Wembley.

In an interview with Serbian publication Engleski Fudbal, Jokanovic said: "[Sessegnon] is aware that if he goes to those clubs that want him, he will not have the room to play. He played 27-28 games with me and will play 32-33 next season.

"He has been with Fulham since he was nine years old and it would be a shock for him to leave. Liverpool, Tottenham, blah blah ... surely he would go on loan."