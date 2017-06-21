Tottenham starlet Harry Winks hopes to return to full training during pre-season and is going the extra mile in order to make a full recovery from his ankle injury before the start of the new campaign by returning to Spurs' training facilities a full 10 days before the rest of his teammates.

Winks' breakthrough season under Mauricio Pochettino was cruelly cut short when he suffered ankle ligament damage after careering into a drinks container during his side's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

The 21-year-old was immediately rushed to hospital as it was feared he may have broken his ankle. The damage was not quite as bad as first thought but it still caused Winks to miss the rest of Tottenham's season. He is hoping to make up for lost time by returning to Enfield early to ensure that he is ready for the new campaign.

"I'm obviously still rehabbing and I'll be in a good 10 days or so before everyone, just getting myself fit, testing my ankle and making sure it's okay to go back into full training," Winks told Tottenham's official website.

"I've almost got a pre-season before a pre-season just to get myself fit so hopefully I can come back in the best shape I can possibly be in."

Winks seems positive over his chances of making a full recovery before the beginning of the new season, but Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min's hopes of starting against newly-promoted Newcastle United at St James' Park on August 12 are in the balance after he suffered a broken arm on international duty.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during South Korea's 3-2 defeat by Qatar on 13 June and could miss the start of the new season, while long-term injury victims Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are also facing a race to be fit for the trip to the north east after taking longer than expected to recover from knee and hip injuries respectively.