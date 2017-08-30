Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen has revealed his discontent at being Harry Kane's understudy in north London but refused to go into great detail over a potential late move away from Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Janssen, 23, joined Spurs from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar last summer but has so far failed to provide adequate competition for Harry Kane, who is in danger of losing his place to the Dutchman despite failing to find the back of the net in Tottenham's opening three league matches.

A move away from Tottenham does not seem to be imminent for Janssen, who is currently on international duty with the Netherlands, but he has been of interest to a number of clubs both in the Premier League and overseas.

When asked whether he will remain a Tottenham player beyond this summer, Janssen opted to play his cards close to his chest but did suggest that "other questions" - presumably ones regarding his future - will be answered at a later date.

"You're never happy with this [being a back-up option], everyone wants to play, but the situation is so," Janssen was quoted as saying by Football Oranje. "If I'm staying? I do not want to say too much about it at the moment. I want to focus on the Netherlands, The other questions I leave for later. "

Tottenham have not made any attacking acquisitions this summer but are still willing to let Janssen leave if they can recoup most of the money they spent on bringing him to the capital, according to the Evening Standard.

Janssen is far from integral to the make-up of Tottenham's side, but his departure would heighten the need for Pochettino's men to do business in the dying embers of the transfer window.

Spurs are believed to be closing in on Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier but could miss out on Everton's Ross Barkley after Chelsea followed up their interest with a £25m bid for the playmaker, who is currently out of action with a hamstring injury.