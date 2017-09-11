Tottenham misfit Vincent Janssen has spoken of his happiness at joining Fenerbahce on a season-long loan and revealed he turned down "a lot of opportunities" in order to join the Turkish giants for the rest of the season.

Janssen was made surplus to requirements by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who eventually drafted in Fernando Llorente as the understudy to Harry Kane, who opened his Premier League account for the season with a brace against Everton on Saturday (9 September).

The Holland international rejected overtures from Premier League outfits West Bromwich Albion and Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day in England and initially looked as if he was prepared to stay and fight for a place at Tottenham, but Pochettino's men were eager to ship him out to anyone that would take him.

Fenerbahce were more than happy to give Janssen a temporary home, and the Tottenham outcast is determined to make the most of his time at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and banish his year at White Hart Lane to the past.

"The transfer happened on the last day, there's been a lot of rumours before already and in the end I was happy that I could make this transfer," Janssen told Bein Sport, relayed by Football.London.

"There were a lot of opportunities before but I'm happy to be here now. Of course, last year was not what I wanted, but that was last year.

"I have to look at the future and I have to continue. I want to play, I want to improve myself, and I want to be important for the team."

Janssen only managed to net six goals in his 38 appearances for Tottenham last season and will hope for a return to form for his new club when they travel to face Alanyaspor on Sunday (17 September).

The former AZ Alkmaar hitman will have to fight his way into the Fener first-team though, with compatriot Robin van Persie and fellow Tottenham flop Roberto Soldado both vying for minutes under Aykut Kocaman.