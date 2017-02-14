Tottenham are tracking Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and could attempt to take advantage of the Frenchman's uncertain situation at the end of the season. Martial was one of United's leading lights last season but has not had the same impact under Jose Mourinho, though he did score and provide an assist in his side's 2-0 victory against Watford on Saturday (11 February).

Martial joined United from Monaco in a deal which could rise to £58.8m but questions over his long-term future have been raised in recent months and The Mirror claims Tottenham have been alerted to the versatile forward's potential availability.

The 21-year-old has started just 10 times in the Premier League this season and has not played a full 90 minutes in the English top-flight since New Year's Eve, when he scored the equaliser against Middlesbrough as the Red Devils pulled off a late comeback to win 2-1.

Tottenham's recent attacking recruits have not yet had the desired effect: Vincent Janssen is still yet to score from open play, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has not started in the Premier League this season while record signing Moussa Sissoko has failed to make any significant impact since joining in the summer from Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have long been interested in Martial and even opened negotiations with his former club Monaco two years ago before Manchester United blew them out the water. Tottenham are looking to add more pace and verve to their attacking arsenal, but while they are interested in the former Lyon hitman it remains to be seen if Manchester United will be open to selling one of world football's hottest young prospects.

Manchester United's coveted Frenchman would certainly cost a pretty penny, but Tottenham can sign Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Espanyol for just £5m should they wish to make his loan deal permanent. Lopez has not featured for Spurs at all this season and is currently behind Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm in the pecking order at White Hart Lane, but Pochettino is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old.