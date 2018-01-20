Tottenham Hotspur are said to be currently leading the race to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom, who has also garnered attention for English top-flight rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Red Devils were rumoured to be the favourites in the initial stages of the transfer window, after that it was reported that the Gunners were closing in on a move as they had identified the Brazilian winger as an ideal replacement for United bound Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal were said to be favourites to land Malcom, but Arsene Wenger ended the speculation by confirming that a deal for the winger will not happen in January. Following which it was reported that the Gunners had dropped their interest as they focus on tying up deals for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are now the leading candidates to sign the Brazil Under-20 international, who has impressed onlookers this season. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

The report claims that the north London club's hierarchy have met with Malcom's representatives to discuss a potential move to White Hart Lane. Tottenham are expected to outlay €40m (£35m) plus €10m in add-ons for the highly-rated forward, which will see him sign a deal with the Premier League club but remain on loan with his current employers until the end of the season.

However, Pochettino refused to discuss any potential move for Malcom after he refused to confirm or deny their interest in the Bordeaux winger. However the Argentine manager did indicate that the Brazilian's style of play will not suit Spurs as they are not a counter-attacking side.

"Our football is playing football. It is not counter-attack. It is not transition," Pochettino said when asked if there was place in his squad for a speedy winger, as quoted by ESPN.

"I think Usain Bolt is free? I think he is available. But his dream is to play at Manchester United. I feel sorry for him because he is a Man United fan. It is impossible to be faster than him!"

"He has been linked with different clubs. I don't want to speak about players that are in other clubs," the Argentine coach explained referring to Tottenham's interest in Malcom."