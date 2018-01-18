Tottenham are ready to offer Christian Eriksen improved terms amid reports that Italian champions Juventus are interested in signing the midfielder.

The Daily Mail says Spurs are likely to offer the Denmark international a "six-figure" weekly salary, up from the £70,000 ($97,000) per week he currently earns.

Eriksen, 25, has more than two years left to run on his current contract. He has scored six goals in 23 Premier League appearances for Spurs this season.

The midfielder suggested earlier this month that he would be happy to extend his contract with the north London club.

"I am happy to be at the club and have nothing negative to say about it at all," Eriksen was quoted as saying by the Sun.

In addition to Eriksen, Spurs also want to extend the contracts of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld before the end of the season.

The north London club have been quiet so far in the January transfer window, with reports suggesting that manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested in Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Pochettino said last week that the club were "awake" in the transfer market but that they were not close to making any signings.

"I'm not concerned, I'm not worried. I think we are working and are awake about the market," the Argentine was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"If something is available in terms that we can take, of course we are going to do it but, if not, it's difficult.

"Personally, I never look next to me at what the other teams are doing. It's about how I believe and try to make things happen.

"There are a lot of rumours in the media. Tottenham are a club who in three-and-a-half years I saw in the media, minimum 100 names and out of them we signed only a few," Pochettino added.