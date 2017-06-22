Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Fiorentina over the transfer of midfielder Matias Vecino as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks for life beyond Eric Dier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. The 25-year-old is being seen as a potential replacement for Eric Dier should the north London club choose to cash in for the England international.

Tutto Mercato Web reports that the midfielder has caught the eye of Tottenham following a run of impressive games last season for Fiorentina. Dier has recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho looks to rebuild his squad to challenge for the title next season. United will look to pair him alongside Paul Pogba, who has struggled in his first season back in England after a spell at Juventus.

The Uruguay international joined the Italian giants in 2013 and slowly established himself in the team, which has earned him a call-up to the national side. He has made 13 appearances for Uruguay and is a regular in the squad for the South American giants, which should make it easier for him to get a work permit if he decides to move to England.

The midfielder scored three goals and assisted four for the Viola last season in the league and was among their most consistent performers, making 31 appearances in the process. He will be an able replacement for Dier if Spurs decide to sell, especially with the midfielder currently losing his place to the likes of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.

The 23-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions mainly playing as a third centre-back in Pochettino's new 3-4-2-1 formation. Mourinho sees the midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, who has recently signed a new one-year contract at the club. The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Victor Lindelof and are hot on the heels of Alvaro Morata.