Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta has revealed that the Turkish outfit are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur outcast and mooted Everton target Moussa Sissoko and are hoping to complete a loan deal for the experienced France international.

Sissoko, 27, joined Spurs from Newcastle United last summer but failed to make any sort of positive impression in north London and recently said that the season just gone was the worst of his entire career.

The former Toulouse midfielder spurned Everton's advances last summer in order to join Tottenham on deadline day, but Ronald Koeman's side are still believed to be interested in Sissoko, who started just eight Premier League matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side last term.

Reports emanating from France have suggested that Everton are believed to be pursuing a loan deal for Sissoko, but they now face competition from Trabzonspor, who favour a similar switch. Despite being derided by many last season, Trabzonspor president Usta seems to have faith in Sissoko's ability and is eager to get his career "back on track" in Turkey.

"We are in talks with Moussa Sissoko," Usta told Turkish Football. "He is a very important player, Tottenham paid £35 million for him. He didn't live up to expectations last season but this can happen in football.

"We want to loan him and get his career back on track. Obviously Tottenham do not want to give up on a player they paid that kind of money for but we will see."

The prospective departure of Sissoko would surely prompt Pochettino's men to accelerate a move for Everton's wantaway playmaker Ross Barkley. It is understood that the Toffees are open to selling their academy product for around £35m, but Tottenham are reluctant to pay such a hefty fee for a player in the last year of his contract and are instead hoping to conclude a deal worth around £20m.

Spurs are understandably unwilling to let Sissoko leave temporarily, but they did allow young midfielder Joshua Onomah to join Championship outfit Aston Villa on a season-long loan on Friday (4 August).