Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The north London club is the only team in England's top four divisions, who are yet to make a signing. Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his side will be looking to add "three or four" new faces to their squad before the transfer deadline.

According to The Sun, the former Southampton manager has identified the Colombian international, who is valued around £35m ($45.6m), as a transfer target as he looks to bolster his side's defence. Tottenham have already lost Kyle Walker as the England international completed a £50m ($64.9m) move to Manchester City.

The English club have started negotiations with Ajax over a deal for Sanchez. Tottenham are not the only club interested in signing the centre-back as their London rivals Chelsea, Crystal Palace and La Liga giants Barcelona are also looking at the option of signing him.

Sanchez has already expressed his delight after reports emerged of Barcelona's interest in signing him and is open to the idea of making a switch to Camp Nou.

"Obviously [I would like to play for Barcelona]. It's a huge compliment [to be linked with them]. Who doesn't want to play in a club as big as Barcelona? Everyone wants to be part of a team like that as they are always one of the world's elite," Sanchez told Cadena Ser.

"It has been a very good season but what comes now is the most important. Now I have to try to maintain the level and keep progressing. It's a compliment [to be linked with Barcelona] but now my focus is on Ajax."

Despite interest from the top clubs in England and Barcelona, the Sun claims that Tottenham are in pole position for Sanchez's signature.

Pochettino is keen on adding the versatile defender, who can play as a central defender and right-back – to his squad at White Hart Lane. Should Sanchez complete a switch to Tottenham, he is set to become their first summer signing.

The 21-year-old was Ajax's Player of the Season and played a key role in the Dutch club's defence as they made it to the Europa League final. They lost to Manchester United 2-0 in Stockholm in May.