Tottenham Hotspur could complete the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop this week, according to reports in Spain.

Spurs are the only top flight club in England still to add a new player to their squad this summer, but a number of deals are now edging closer to completion with just 16 days of the transfer window remaining.

Cadena Ser report one of those is for 20-year-old Diop. The powerful midfielder has a release clause of €30m (£27m) written into his contract at Celta but his club are willing to let him go for far less, looking for a fee in the region of €10m.

The report suggests Tottenham are already deep in talks with the Senegal-born Spain youth international. A bid of €8m was turned down by the Spanish side over the weekend, according to AS, but Spurs have returned with an improved offer that meets Celta's demands and are ready to offer Diop six times what he currently earns in Spain.

Diop did not feature during Celta's pre-season victory over Roma on Sunday with Cadena Ser noting he was withdrawn to avoid any problems arising ahead of the potential transfer.

The youngster, a product of the Galician club's youth academy, made 19 domestic appearances last season but was limited to just five starts in La Liga last season.

Tottenham have been criticised for the lack of ambition in the transfer market this summer, even by one of their own players, with their immediate title rivals all strengthening their squads before the 2017-18 campaign got underway.

That could change this week however with the club also growing confident of completing a move for Ajax starlet Davison Sanchez. The 21-year-old defender has expressed his desire to join the north London side after Spurs made an initial offer of £25m plus add-ons for the Colombian youngster, although Ajax are determined to hold out for a fee closer to £36m.

Spurs also remain heavily linked with a move for Ross Barkley, who has been told he can leave Everton this summer.