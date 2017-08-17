Tottenham are monitoring Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman but may have to battle with fellow Premier League outfits Everton and Crystal Palace for the England youth international's signature.

Woodman, 20, is highly regarded by the Newcastle hierarchy, who currently see him as the back-up option to Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow, with Tim Krul's spell in the north east seemingly set to come to an end, according to ChronicleLive.

Woodman is reluctant to bide his time at St James' Park and has asked to go out on loan to a League One side in order to further his footballing development, but Rafa Benitez's side are reluctant to part with the esteemed England Under-20 international with no replacement identified.

League One outfits Bury, Rotherham United and Northampton Town have all enquired about the availability of Woodman, who has long been admired by Tottenham and Crystal Palace, a team in desperate need of a new stopper.

The unresolved situation regarding Woodman's playing prospects has predictably alerted a number of Newcastle's Premier League rivals, who may decide to follow up their interest with formal offers between now and the end of the transfer window.

Everton have already taken a promising young goalkeeper from the north east this summer in the form of Jordan Pickford but may attempt to strike a deal for Woodman as they seek to add to their impressive batch of young starlets. Everton spent around £6m to sign young defender Lewis Gibson from Newcastle this summer, beating off interest from Tottenham in the process.

Everton have shown intent on bolstering their youth ranks this summer, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has developed a grand reputation for developing young talent this summer, and his ability to coax the best out British prospect may resonate with Woodman, who helped England's Under-20s lift the World Cup earlier this summer.

Tottenham, notorious for their late dealings in summer transfer windows, have yet to make any signings this summer but have seemingly sparked into life in recent days. Pochettino's men are pursuing a move for Ajax wonderkid Davinson Sanchez and have apparently reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, valued at around €25m by the Parisians.