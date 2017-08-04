Tottenham Hotspur continue to be the only club in the English top-flight yet to make a signing thus far this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that they are working hard to make the right additions in the coming weeks.

Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone – the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone – and Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer are the latest on Spurs' radar as the manager looks to bolster his squad. The duo have impressed in the Serie A and Bundesliga respectively and they suit the Premier League side's philosophy of buying young players with future potential rather than buying the finished article.

Simeone impressed in his debut season with Genoa scoring 13 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. According to the Mirror, Pochettino is impressed with the striker's work rate along with his ability to find the back of the net. The report claims that Tottenham are yet to make a concrete offer but have shown interest similar to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Serie A outfits Torino and Fiorentina.

Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen are Pochettino's current options in the number nine role, but the latter's failure to provide adequate back up to last season's Golden Boot winner could open the door for Simeone to become second choice. The Dutchman managed just two goals in 27 Premier League appearances during the previous campaign.

Meyer, on the other hand, was linked with a move to Spurs last summer, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement due to Schalke's £30m ($39.4m) valuation. The price will be relatively lower this summer as the attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wings, is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Moreover, the Germany international has refused to rule out a possible departure this summer but made it clear that him rejecting a new deal in no way signifies that he wants to leave the club. Spurs are well stocked in midfield, but Meyer could provide an added attacking outlet for the Argentine coach.