Harry Kane has allayed concerns over his knee injury after scoring a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Kane, 23, suffered a blow to his knee in Spurs' Europa League defeat against Gent on 16 February, sparking concerns that he could miss the FA Cup clash against Fulham at the weekend.

However, the England international started at Craven Cottage and lasted 75 minutes before being replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

Speaking after the match, Kane insisted that his knee was "fine" and that the injury he sustained against Gent was only a minor one.

"It was fine. It was only a clash of knees in the game. So it was about icing it, compressing it, and making sure it was ready for the weekend," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I want to play every game. The gaffer makes the choice and I was ready to start."

Tottenham's win at Fulham was only their third win in their last 15 away games in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino's side host Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino paid tribute to Kane after his hat-trick against Fulham, saying that the England striker was a "very good professional".

"It is not only because he scores lots of goals, he's a great player, a great person," he told Sky Sports.

"He's a very good professional, with his commitment to the club, the team, the coaching staff."

"We feel very proud to have not only a player but a man, and how he is in the squad."

The Argentine coach revealed that he had held meetings with the squad after Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Gent, respectively, over the past week.

"After two defeats many players wanted to play today. I didn't feel they were tired, and because today was a great opportunity to show we are alive, and to show that feeling after two defeats," Pochettino said.