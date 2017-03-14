Tottenham Hotspur top scorer Harry Kane is not expected to miss the rest of the season after a scan revealed the ankle ligament damage suffered by the England striker is not as "severe" as first thought. The 23-year-old limped off after seven minutes of the 6-0 FA Cup win over Millwall with an injury which manager Mauricio Pochettino suspected was similar to the one Kane suffered earlier in the campaign.

Kane was ruled out for seven weeks and missed 10 matches due to an identical issue suffered against Sunderland in September. Fears he may miss a similar or longer period were raised when Pochettino admitted the injury was akin to the blow he sustained in the second month of the season - but those concerns have been eased.

A scan on the injury was delayed to allow the swelling on Kane's ankle to reduce, and the results of the tests have provided some positive news for Tottenham, who remain in the FA Cup and are chasing Champions League qualification. The club expect him to play again this term, and that his absence won't be for as long as originally feared.

"We can confirm that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall," a statement published via the Tottenham Twitter page, read. "The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe. Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre."

Pochettino has already ruled Kane out of the Premier League visit of Southampton, while the former Millwall and Leicester City loanee is not expected to feature in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the double-header against Germany and Lithuania. The two-week international break will give Kane time to recover but it is left to be seen whether he will return for the resumption of Tottenham's domestic campaign in April when they travel to Burnley.