Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen will join Fenerbahce on loan, the Super Lig club have confirmed. The Netherlands international failed to complete a permanent move away from north London on the final day of the Premier League transfer window but with the Turkish market remaining open until 11pm on Friday [8 September] a deal has been announced to sign the 23-year-old.

There is no indication yet whether the deal will be on a six or 12-month basis but Janssen will travel to Turkey for further talks over the move which all-but ends his Spurs career after nightmare 12 months for the forward.

Janssen turned down the chance to move to Brighton and Hove Albion and was also linked with a £23m move to West Bromwich Albion on deadline day while Ligue 1 side Lille said they spurned the chance to acquire the former AZ Alkmaar forward. Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Janssen has a future at Tottenham but reports have suggested the club are angry at his refusal to leave following a disastrous spell in England.

Signed as a deputy to Harry Kane last summer, Janssen managed just six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions – a run of form which appeared to signal the end of his Tottenham career. This season the ex-Feyenoord youngster has seen just a single minute of action and his fate was all-but sealed when Fernando Llorente joined from Swansea City in the twilight of the window.

Turkey is the only country in Europe whose transfer window remains open and Fenerbahce were set to take advantage with a move for wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa. But manager Aykut Kocaman admitted yesterday that a deal for the Spain international was "far away", despite the club reportedly being open to matching his £150,000-a-week wage demands, leading to the addition of Janssen.

Following his refusal to leave Tottenham in the summer he was omitted from the club's Champions League squad named earlier this week; an ignominious decision as the club only filled 21 of the 25 berths. Subsequent reports in Holland then suggested the club would make him "so sad that he will have to choose a transfer to save his career" though it appears Janssen has taken matters into his own hands.

Among Janssen's primary concerns over leaving Tottenham was fears his career may never reach similar heights again. Though a switch to Fenerbahce assures him a fight for domestic silverware, the club are not involved in European competition this term having been knocked out of the Europa League by Vardar in the play-off round.

Lille have revealed they were offered the chance to sign Janssen permanently on deadline day, but the move was torpedoed by manager Marcelo Bielsa. Owner Gerard Lopez approached the Argentine coach over signing both Janssen and Wilfried Bony, but neither player suited the style of football Bielsa wants to impose.

"I offered Marcelo the chance of bringing in experienced players, he didn't want them," Lopez told SFR Sport, according to the Evening Standard. "We offered him[Wilfried] Bony, for example. He wanted a group that corresponded to his needs. He wanted a group he had chosen with [sporting director] Luis Campos. Janssen? Technically, his style of play didn't fit into the project Marcelo wants to create."