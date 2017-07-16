Argentina Under-20 international Juan Foyth has revealed that he knows of Tottenham Hotspur's interest in him and that the clubs have opened talks over a transfer but he has no idea if the deal will finally take place. A deal with the Estudiantes for a fee of around £8m ($10m) is reportedly in the works with club president Juan Sebastian Veron travelling to London this weekend to get the deal over the line,

Foyth has been an integral part of the club and broke into the first team in January and represented Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea last month. He can play as a centre-back or as a central midfielder. While Tony Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen remain the key personnel at the back, doubts have emerged over the future of Eric Dier amid reports that the England international is keen on joining Manchester United.

When asked if there was a chance that he might be on his way to Spurs in the summer, Foyth told El Dia: "Truth to be told I do not know. I heard that they are negotiating with Tottenham. But the truth is that I do not know how far they will go and if I will finally be transferred. I ask little and I do not want to know too much,

"No, I never thought that. My head was on winning the game. The only thing that crossed me was the tiredness and the worry in those moments that cornered us. Luckily after that came the goal of Tití (Rodriguez)," he added when asked if the transfer ever crossed his mind.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker has completed the transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City on a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m($64m) - a record for an English player. Walker is City's third signing of the summer so far, following the additions of AS Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.