Tottenham Hotspur and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has refused to throw light on whether he has asked young Monaco forward Thomas Lemar to join Spurs this summer amid interest from a host of top European clubs, including Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions, making 51 appearances in the process. The midfielder would not be averse to the idea of joining a club without Champions League. The midfielder has two years left on his current contract and has refused to sign an extension with Monaco, indicating that he would be open to a move if the right offer comes.

The youngster is known for his versatility and can play behind the striker or on the right. With his best years ahead of him, he will be a steal for either Mauricio Pochettino or Arsene Wenger, who will be looking to trump the other in a deal for the player.

Lloris, who was with the national team as a 10-man France beat England 3-2 at the Stade de France in an international friendly could not be forced into making a confession but lauded the next generation of French stars to come good and make the country proud.

"You are right to ask the question, but I cannot reply. The Premier League is very exciting. All the Premier League clubs have the capacity and the ability to bring the best players in the world," Lloris said when asked if he has spoken to Lemar about Tottenham, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"In France, we used to have a lot of talented players, and it's true that the new generation are fantastic, but we need to give them time to get the right maturity. But as they showed (on Tuesday), they are ready to compete at the best level. Let's see what will happen in the Premier League."