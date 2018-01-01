Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham Hotspur fans to not lose their mind over the future of Toby Alderweireld and trust club chairman Daniel Levy to sort things out. The Belgian will have a year left on his current contract after the season but Tottenham have an option to extend by another year which should see him at the club till 2020.

Alderweireld is currently out till February with a hamstring injury he suffered during the early stages of a memorable Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on 1 November. The problem was discovered to be worse than initially feared and he was expected to be sidelined until after Christmas.

Tottenham will be desperate to see Alderweireld quickly hit the ground running in February when an opening trip to Liverpool is followed by London derbies against Arsenal and Crystal Palace and the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Serie A giants Juventus in Turin.

With the 28-year-old currently incapacitated, his future at the club is currently under scrutiny, with a host of clubs interested in securing his services next summer. He has been one of the key reasons for Tottenham's success over the last few seasons and losing him would be a massive blow to Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of challenging for trophies. However, despite the advances, the Argentine is confident that the 27-year-old can be convinced to sign a new deal.

"This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract," said Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports, going on to referencee Lionel Messi signing a new Barcelona contract in November which was due to expire in the summer of 2018. "Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate.

"But I don't understand all these things when the players are all under contract. Players have signed contracts. But for different reasons. Players like Eric Lamela still haven't signed. Or another player signs with two years left. But still Alderweireld has two-and-a-half years. And then it's different contexts, different reasons. It's not only to say the club needs to do this and this.

"Hey, calm, calm, our fans because Daniel is very good. He has managed the club 17 or 18 years. Look at how Tottenham was 18 years ago and how it is today. I think full credit to Daniel Levy and let Daniel work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel."