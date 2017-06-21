Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Micky Hazard has called on Mauricio Pochettino's side to sign Everton playmaker Ross Barkley and Bournemouth forward Joshua King and believes the pair would prove to be worthwhile additions to the north London outfit.

King enjoyed a rather productive season as he helped Bournemouth secure a top-half finish in the Premier League for the first time in their history. The Norwegian, once on Manchester United's books, scored 16 league goals as Eddie Howe's side established themselves as a top-flight force.

Hazard, who plied his trade for Tottenham for eight years, thinks the Bournemouth forward, believed to valued at £15m, would be a perfect signing for Pochettino's men who he thinks would not be able to recruit a £50m-£60m superstar to act as Harry Kane's understudy.

"You're not going to attract a £50 million, £60 million player to cover for Harry Kane," Hazard told talkSPORT. "[Joshua] King is one of the players I've been advocating going out and getting. He scores goals, he's quick, he's powerful, he's strong. He's slightly different to Harry."

"What we didn't want was two Harrys – obviously we'd have two Harrys of course – but we want someone who would complement him too. So King would be perfect."

Along with Bournemouth's King, Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Everton playmaker Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old boyhood Evertonian has just one year left on his current deal at Goodison Park and does not seem to be close to signing fresh terms, but Everton are seemingly keen to keep hold of the playmaker who joined the club aged 11 and value him at £50m.

Everton's valuation may price Tottenham out of a move but Hazard is keen to see Barkley work under the guidance of Pochettino and thinks a switch to north London for the England outcast would prove fruitful for club and country.

"Ross Barkley for me would be another great signing," Hazard added. "I'd love to see Barkley under Pochettino's regime. The way Poch trains the boys, gets their fitness levels up, the way he works on his press and high press and what have you."

"Barkley, under that, I'm sure could progress lovely and it would benefit England as well."