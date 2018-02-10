12:30pm GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
- North London pair meet for the 195th time in all competitions.
- Spurs, unbeaten in 2018, can go third with a win.
- Arsenal are five points off the Champions League places.
- First game between both sides at Wembley since FA Cup semi-final in 1993.
- Why this north London derby is more than about bragging rights.
We're approaching around 40 minutes until kick-off so that gives you all enough time to read our feature article on today's game.
This fixture has often been billed as an opportunity for one two to claim bragging rights over the other, but such has been Tottenham and Arsenal's problems this season the game is far more important than that.
To read more, head in this direction.
Jan Vertonghen speaking to BBC Sport: "A lot of things have been going on over there [at Arsenal] and between the top teams in the Premier League and it now looks like a different team.
"Obviously it's not but they have signed two great players now, we have played against both of them before for their different clubs, yeah they are great players and they won their last game quite comfortably, but we are just looking forward to playing them."
Aaron Ramsey out with a groin injury this afternoon. Okey Doke has stronger leg muscles than the Welshman.
Cold afternoon in north London, but the atmosphere is building nicely.
As for Arsenal, the most interesting piece of team news for them bar the returnees is the continued marginalising of Alexandre Lacazette who is on the bench for the second game in a row since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
I can't imagine this was what the Frenchman envisaged when he arrived at The Emirates in the summer as the club's record signing.
Despite claiming he was fit to play, and having featured against Newport County in midweek Toby Alderweireld is held back for Juventus in mid-week. Lucas Moura is on the bench. Interesting team selection from Pochettino.
And now Arsenal. Cech, Monreal, Wilshere and Xhaka all in.
Tottenham are first. And they are indeed unchanged.
We'll wait for both teams to confirm what has been revealed below, but it appears as though Tottenham are unchanged from the draw at Liverpool.
The main changes come from Arsenal. Petr Cech and Nacho Monreal are back after going off with injuries against Everton, but Aaron Ramsey misses out. Jack Wilshere comes in as does Mohamed Elneny.
Teams confirmed early? BT Sport reporter Des Kelly appears to have let them slip.
I am covering the game from around the north west area of London - not at Wembley I'm afraid - so have inevitably run into a fair few Tottenham fans who are in good spirits ahead of this north London derby.
Hope has turned to expectation now for Spurs when they face-off with Arsenal. Last year's defeat The Emirates was their first in seven league meetings; a sign of the upper-hand Pochettino's men have had in recent seasons.
Some support from a former player for Arsenal ahead of kick-off. They may need it.
More fuel to the fire ahead of the team news being revealed.
Not long from the team news from Wembley - still feels strange saying that for a Premier League fixture - but how should both sides line up?
Tottenham could give a debut to Lucas Moura, but Toby Alderweireld is fit to make his full return from injury in the top flight. Harry Winks and Danny Rose could also feature.
Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal are all returning from injury but may all miss out for Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette is bidding for a recall.
Tottenham and Arsenal may not have had the domestic campaigns either side envisaged at the start of the term, but they can breathe new life into their respective seasons this afternoon with victory in the 195th north London derby at Wembley.
Though Spurs' European adventures have illuminated their campaign, in the Premier League they have flattered to deceive with a title challenge to back up two seasons of improvement having failed to materialise.
The Gunners meanwhile have encountered the same seasonal problems which has dogged the second half of Arsene Wenger's 21-year spell in charge. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have gelled effectively on debut last weekend, but there remains much to do to turn around their fortunes.
Both sides return to continental competition in mid-week but expect them to throw everything at each other in this lunchtime kick-off.
All the build-up and team news on the way ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.