Live 12:30pm GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal North London pair meet for the 195th time in all competitions.

Spurs, unbeaten in 2018, can go third with a win.

Arsenal are five points off the Champions League places.

First game between both sides at Wembley since FA Cup semi-final in 1993.

Why this north London derby is more than about bragging rights.

Now 11:50 We're approaching around 40 minutes until kick-off so that gives you all enough time to read our feature article on today's game. This fixture has often been billed as an opportunity for one two to claim bragging rights over the other, but such has been Tottenham and Arsenal's problems this season the game is far more important than that. To read more, head in this direction.

3 min 11:47 Jan Vertonghen speaking to BBC Sport: "A lot of things have been going on over there [at Arsenal] and between the top teams in the Premier League and it now looks like a different team. "Obviously it's not but they have signed two great players now, we have played against both of them before for their different clubs, yeah they are great players and they won their last game quite comfortably, but we are just looking forward to playing them."

12 min 11:37 As for Arsenal, the most interesting piece of team news for them bar the returnees is the continued marginalising of Alexandre Lacazette who is on the bench for the second game in a row since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I can't imagine this was what the Frenchman envisaged when he arrived at The Emirates in the summer as the club's record signing.

15 min 11:35 Despite claiming he was fit to play, and having featured against Newport County in midweek Toby Alderweireld is held back for Juventus in mid-week. Lucas Moura is on the bench. Interesting team selection from Pochettino.

21 min 11:28 We'll wait for both teams to confirm what has been revealed below, but it appears as though Tottenham are unchanged from the draw at Liverpool. The main changes come from Arsenal. Petr Cech and Nacho Monreal are back after going off with injuries against Everton, but Aaron Ramsey misses out. Jack Wilshere comes in as does Mohamed Elneny.

29 min 11:20 I am covering the game from around the north west area of London - not at Wembley I'm afraid - so have inevitably run into a fair few Tottenham fans who are in good spirits ahead of this north London derby. Hope has turned to expectation now for Spurs when they face-off with Arsenal. Last year's defeat The Emirates was their first in seven league meetings; a sign of the upper-hand Pochettino's men have had in recent seasons.

34 min 11:15 More fuel to the fire ahead of the team news being revealed. At Wembley - team news shortly ahead of #NLD - hear that #COYS could be unchanged from Liverpool draw. #AFC questions over whether Cech or Ospina play in goal and if Wilshere returns.. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) February 10, 2018

38 min 11:11 Not long from the team news from Wembley - still feels strange saying that for a Premier League fixture - but how should both sides line up? Tottenham could give a debut to Lucas Moura, but Toby Alderweireld is fit to make his full return from injury in the top flight. Harry Winks and Danny Rose could also feature. Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal are all returning from injury but may all miss out for Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette is bidding for a recall.