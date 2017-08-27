16.00 BST - Tottenham vs Burnley
- Spurs looking to end so-called Wembley curse against a Clarets side that matched their entire away win total from 2016-17 with a shock opening day defeat of Chelsea
- Tottenham, beaten by the defending champions in dramatic fashion last time out, have lost only one of their last six Premier League matches against today's opponents
- They have emerged victorious at the home of English football just twice in their last 12 visits
- Burnley, appearing at Wembley for the first time since the 2009 Championship play-off final, have not beaten the Lilywhites on the road in a league game for 43 years
- Club-record signing Davinson Sanchez is available to make his debut for the hosts after receiving work permit and necessary international clearance following high-profile move from Ajax
Team news from Wembley on the way in less than 10 minutes.
As for Burnley, summer signing Jon Walters joins long-term absentee Dean Marney on the sidelines after scans revealed that he damaged ankle ligaments during an eventful Carabao Cup second-round clash with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Sean Dyche is satisfied that the injury is not as serious as it could have been, however.
Striker Chris Wood, a £15m arrival from Leeds United, replaced Walters in the first half at Ewood Park and could make his first top-flight start for his new employers here.
Jeff Hendrick, who did not play at Blackburn, was also said to be doubtful with a thigh strain.
Davinson Sanchez is available to make his debut for Tottenham this afternoon after receiving a work permit and the necessary international clearance following his £42m club-record transfer from Ajax.
The highly-rated young Colombian defender, who has signed a six-year contract in north London, trained all week and is ready to go if called upon.
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hips) are said to be making good progress in their respective injury recoveries. However, none of that trio are ready to feature today.
"The Wembley effect is not the reason we lost the game. I thought the team played really well and it's not fair to blame the game on Wembley, because Wembley is for me one of the best places in the world, if not the one place to play football."
Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham will not be adversely impacted by their temporary residence at Wembley, although a dramatic late defeat to London rivals Chelsea last weekend did little to quell whispers of a long-running hoodoo and extended their wretched recent record at the home of English football to only two wins from their last 12 visits.
The Argentine will be desperate for his side to put any distracting talk of a curse firmly to bed this afternoon with a statement victory over a Burnley side who matched their total of away league wins from the entire 2016-17 campaign by stunning the nine-man defending champions on opening day but were subsequently beaten at home by West Bromwich Albion.
Burnley have won just one of their last six Premier League matches against Spurs and are without an away triumph against today's opponents in any competition since 1983.
Can memories of their last trip to Wembley - a 2009 Championship play-off final success against Sheffield United - inspire another shock and prolong Tottenham's misery at their adopted home?
Stay with IBTimes UK to find out. We will have team news and confirmed lineups for you very shortly in addition to regular live updates after kick-off at 16.00 GMT.