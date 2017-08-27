Live 16.00 BST - Tottenham vs Burnley Spurs looking to end so-called Wembley curse against a Clarets side that matched their entire away win total from 2016-17 with a shock opening day defeat of Chelsea

Tottenham, beaten by the defending champions in dramatic fashion last time out, have lost only one of their last six Premier League matches against today's opponents

They have emerged victorious at the home of English football just twice in their last 12 visits

Burnley, appearing at Wembley for the first time since the 2009 Championship play-off final, have not beaten the Lilywhites on the road in a league game for 43 years

10 min 14:51 Team news from Wembley on the way in less than 10 minutes.

18 min 14:43 As for Burnley, summer signing Jon Walters joins long-term absentee Dean Marney on the sidelines after scans revealed that he damaged ankle ligaments during an eventful Carabao Cup second-round clash with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Sean Dyche is satisfied that the injury is not as serious as it could have been, however. Striker Chris Wood, a £15m arrival from Leeds United, replaced Walters in the first half at Ewood Park and could make his first top-flight start for his new employers here. Jeff Hendrick, who did not play at Blackburn, was also said to be doubtful with a thigh strain.

25 min 14:36 Davinson Sanchez is available to make his debut for Tottenham this afternoon after receiving a work permit and the necessary international clearance following his £42m club-record transfer from Ajax. The highly-rated young Colombian defender, who has signed a six-year contract in north London, trained all week and is ready to go if called upon. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hips) are said to be making good progress in their respective injury recoveries. However, none of that trio are ready to feature today.