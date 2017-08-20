Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will make his Chelsea debut in Sunday afternoon's (20 August) Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite lacking match fitness in the aftermath of surgery on a minor knee injury, a chronic shortage of midfielders means the former AS Monaco starlet features from the off at Wembley Stadium.

Fellow new arrival Alvaro Morata also starts for the first time after notching his maiden goal from the bench in a disastrous 3-2 home defeat by Burnley on opening weekend.

Andreas Christensen comes in for Gary Cahill, Victor Moses returns from a ban and Pedro makes the bench following an ankle problem.

Jeremie Boga, meanwhile, is omitted entirely despite starting against Burnley.

Eden Hazard is still sidelined for Chelsea as he continues to recover from ankle surgery, while captain Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are both suspended.

Controversial striker Diego Costa remains AWOL in Brazil and appears incredibly unlikely ever to play for Antonio Conte again as he seeks to force through a return to Atletico Madrid before the transfer window slams shut on 31 August.

Kieran Trippier is passed fit following a swift recovery from ankle ligament damage and starts for Tottenham in place of academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters, who drops out despite picking up the man of the match award on his senior debut at Newcastle United.

Victor Wanyama replaces Moussa Sissoko in a switch to a 3-4-2-1 system and Cameron Carter-Vickers is left out of the matchday squad altogether. As expected, Spurs remain without injured trio Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot).