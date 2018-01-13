Live 5:30pm GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Tottenham could go fourth with heavy win over Everton.

Spurs unbeaten in 10 against the Toffees and have recorded 24 Premier League win over the club.

Everton not won at Tottenham since 2008.

Sam Allardyce's side have lost the last three in a row and won one in last 43 against top six sides.

10 min 16:09 Team news on the way from Wembley, but how might both sides line up this afternoon? Tottenham are without Harry Winks, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld but are expected to be unchanged from their last league outing. Cenk Tosun could make his debut for Everton after his £27m move to Goodison. Micheal Keane and Idrissa Gueye are out.

13 min 16:05 As we do every Saturday we have live coverage of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Lots of action and goals to get your teeth into here via our live blog.