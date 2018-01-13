5:30pm GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
- Tottenham could go fourth with heavy win over Everton.
- Spurs unbeaten in 10 against the Toffees and have recorded 24 Premier League win over the club.
- Everton not won at Tottenham since 2008.
- Sam Allardyce's side have lost the last three in a row and won one in last 43 against top six sides.
Tottenham have arrived at Wembley ahead of kick-off.
Team news on the way from Wembley, but how might both sides line up this afternoon?
Tottenham are without Harry Winks, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld but are expected to be unchanged from their last league outing.
Cenk Tosun could make his debut for Everton after his £27m move to Goodison. Micheal Keane and Idrissa Gueye are out.
There will be no tea-time snoring at Wembley this evening as top four chasing Tottenham host ever-improving Everton.
Spurs are in a firm three-way battle for one place in next season's Champions League and a heavy win today could see them go fourth ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City.
Everton may have lost their last three but Sam Allardyce's impact he been significant, turning the club from relegation candidates into top half contenders. They can cement that with a win at the home of the England senior team, who Allardyce managed for one game but never at Wembley. He gets his chance today.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off on the way.