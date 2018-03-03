Live Tottenham Hotspur could go third with win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town. Terriers return to Wembley for first time since play-off final win.

Stoke City bidding to do the double over Southampton for the first time in 50 years.

West Ham aiming for fourth straight win over FA Cup quarter-finalists Swansea City.

Alan Pardew's West Brom could lose five Premier League games on the trot for first time for seven years against Watford.

Leicester can go eighth with first ever Premier League win over Bournemouth. Premier League fixtures [3pm kick-offs]: Leicester City vs Bournemouth Southampton vs Stoke City Swansea City vs West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur vs Huddersfield Town Watford vs West Bromwich Albion

3 min 14:32 Of the battles near the bottom today, perhaps the most important comes at the Liberty Stadium where FA Cup quarter-finalists Swansea host West Ham. Carlos Carvalhal has very much been the right-man at the right-time for Swansea and they have won their last three in a row at home. West Ham have lost their last two on the road but their improvement under David Moyes has been striking and a win today would move them onto the brink of the top half.

8 min 14:27 Now time to turn our full attention to our 3pm kick-offs. Tottenham can go third if they beat Huddersfield this afternoon, while the Terriers are bidding to go six points away from the bottom three. That could be enough to see them survive their first season in the Premier League.

14 min 14:21 Full-time at Turf Moor and Burnley have ended their two-and-a-half month run without a win by coming from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time. Ten-man Everton's woes continue and Sam Alladyce's future at Goodison Park looks all-but over.

17 min 14:19 Fernando Llorente scored a second half hat-trick for Tottenham against Rochdale in mid-week, but that performance is not even enough for a place on the bench this afternoon against Huddersfield. Not the best first season in north London for the Spaniard.

20 min 14:15 More drama at Burnley where Everton have been reduced to 10 men as Ashley Williams is sent off for swing an elbow at Ashley Barnes at a free-kick. Just three minutes left with the hosts leading 2-1.

26 min 14:09 A late goal at Turf Moor and is it a winner for Burnley? Chris Wood came on at half time and he delivers with a header from close range to put the Clarets ahead for the first time. Sean Dyche's side have never come from behind to win in the Premier League. Can they buck that trend against Everton today?

30 min 14:05 There are four other 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League to feast on this afternoon. Lets go around the country for the teams from each of those games, starting at the King Power Stadium.....

32 min 14:03 Huddersfield name an unchanged side for the visit of Tottenham. Spurs make one alteration with Jan Vertonghen coming in for Victor Wanyama, who drops to the bench.

44 min 13:51 Our focus this afternoon is on matters at Wembley where Tottenham host Huddersfield. The teams should be with us in around 10 minutes, but how might both sides line up this afternoon? Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen were rested in mid-week against Rochdale and will all return, while Jan Vertonghen should be reinstated in defence. Huddersfield have Philip Billing and Chris Lowe available again but the match comes too soon for knee injury victims Aaron Moy and Elias Kachunga.

49 min 13:46 Goal at Turf Moor and a belated equaliser for Burnley. Ashley Barnes peels off Michael Keane and thumps past Jordan Pickford. Half an hour to go in Lancashire, and Wayne Rooney is on for Everton.

50 min 13:45 With lots of games off in the Football League, a big shout out has to go to those people who have held keep games on up and down the country. As things stand all of this weekend's Premier League games are scheduled to go ahead, with a handful in the Championship and League's One and Two having also seen off the snow and freezing conditions which have dominated the last week. These stewards are among those at Wembley helping to ensure the game goes off without a hitch. Staff happily supporting fans at Wembley Stadium station today pic.twitter.com/z33iGbXPSN — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) March 3, 2018

57 min 13:38 The Premier League action is already under way this afternoon, with Burnley hosting Everton at Turf Moor in the lunchtime kick-off. The second half has just begun, with the visitors leading 1-0 at the break. Cenk Tosun headed home his first Toffees goal, but the Clarets have forced Jordan Pickford in several full-length saves in search of an equaliser. I'll keep you updated with all the action in the second half as it happens.

1 hr 13:36 The first bit of news this afternoon comes from Vicarage Road where Watford vs West Brom is ON. Fans were urged to assemble at the ground to help clear the snow on the pitch and the surrounding areas, and that has proved enough to ensure the game goes ahead. Those who turned up from 8:30am this morning were fuelled with tea, coffee and bacon sandwiches, and rewarded with a ticket to today's game. What a club. ðŸ“¸ | Before and after!



A big thank-you to all the #watfordfc fans who came down and helped clear The Vic of snow. pic.twitter.com/kT8ZWfwK1a — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) March 3, 2018